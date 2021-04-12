Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB) Shares Sold by Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV

Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,400 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February makes up about 0.5% of Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV owned about 1.35% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261 shares during the period.

BFEB opened at $29.72 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.19. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February has a 1 year low of $21.74 and a 1 year high of $29.72.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.