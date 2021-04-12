Insider Buying: A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Insider Purchases 30 Shares of Stock

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) insider Roger Alexander White bought 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 506 ($6.61) per share, with a total value of £151.80 ($198.33).

Roger Alexander White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 5th, Roger Alexander White acquired 30 shares of A.G. BARR stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 505 ($6.60) per share, with a total value of £151.50 ($197.94).

Shares of LON BAG traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 505 ($6.60). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £565.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 497.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 494.85. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a 1 year low of GBX 369 ($4.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 541 ($7.07).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

A.G. BARR Company Profile

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. The company provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

