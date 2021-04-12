Insider Buying: Aberdeen Standard Equity Inc Trust plc (LON:ASEI) Insider Buys 2,900 Shares of Stock

Aberdeen Standard Equity Inc Trust plc (LON:ASEI) insider Caroline Hitch bought 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 349 ($4.56) per share, for a total transaction of £10,121 ($13,223.15).

ASEI stock traded up GBX 0.72 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 349.72 ($4.57). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,349. Aberdeen Standard Equity Inc Trust plc has a 1 year low of GBX 233 ($3.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 382.42 ($5.00). The stock has a market cap of £169.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 328.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 298.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Aberdeen Standard Equity Inc Trust’s previous dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Aberdeen Standard Equity Inc Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -0.15%.

Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

