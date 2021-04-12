Insider Buying: AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Insider Purchases 250,000 Shares of Stock

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST acquired 250,000 shares of AGF Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.46 per share, with a total value of C$1,864,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 798,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,951,006.65.

TSE AGF.B traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$7.45. 80,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,281. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.34. AGF Management Limited has a 1 year low of C$3.23 and a 1 year high of C$7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of C$523.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33.

Get AGF Management alerts:

AGF.B has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC increased their target price on AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TD Securities increased their price objective on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.30.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.