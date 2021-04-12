Insider Buying: AurCrest Gold Inc. (CVE:AGO) Director Purchases 750,000 Shares of Stock

AurCrest Gold Inc. (CVE:AGO) Director Ian Alexander Brodie-Brown bought 750,000 shares of AurCrest Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,875,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$93,763.60.
AGO traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$0.27. 184,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,705. AurCrest Gold Inc. has a one year low of C$0.02 and a one year high of C$0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.32 million and a P/E ratio of -72.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.11.
AurCrest Gold Company Profile
