Insider Buying: Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Insider Acquires 345 Shares of Stock

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) insider Antonio Horta-Osorio purchased 345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of £148.35 ($193.82).

Antonio Horta-Osorio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 25th, Antonio Horta-Osorio acquired 329,977 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of £138,590.34 ($181,069.17).

On Tuesday, February 9th, Antonio Horta-Osorio acquired 398 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of £151.24 ($197.60).

LON:LLOY traded up GBX 1.14 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 44.39 ($0.58). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,821,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,597,844. The company has a market capitalization of £31.49 billion and a PE ratio of 36.22. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 44.54 ($0.58). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 40.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 35.16.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a GBX 0.57 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 43 ($0.56) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 46 ($0.60) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 39 ($0.51) to GBX 50 ($0.65) in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 41.83 ($0.55).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

