Insider Buying: Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) Insider Acquires 9,700 Shares of Stock

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) insider Quarterhill Inc. bought 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,046.37. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$112,579.56.

Quarterhill Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Quarterhill alerts:

On Friday, April 9th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,352.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,809.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Quarterhill Inc. bought 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,050.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,293.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,540.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,586.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Quarterhill Inc. bought 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,752.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 17,600 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.43 per share, with a total value of C$42,810.24.

QTRH stock traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$2.48. 233,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 6.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.56. Quarterhill Inc. has a one year low of C$1.60 and a one year high of C$3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$283.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.