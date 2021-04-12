Insider Selling: ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) insider Sotheara Cheav sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $443,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,447,713.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sotheara Cheav also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Sotheara Cheav sold 10,000 shares of ACM Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $936,900.00.

NASDAQ ACMR traded down $6.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.42. 305,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,095. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.84 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.97. ACM Research, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $144.81.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $45.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.90 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 16.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACMR. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in ACM Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,688,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 735,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,793,000 after buying an additional 172,318 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 214,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,394,000 after buying an additional 97,238 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 687.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 85,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after buying an additional 74,971 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 6,069,900.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after buying an additional 60,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.23% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

