Insider Selling: Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) CEO Sells 15,095 Shares of Stock

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 15,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total transaction of $1,966,274.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,358,692.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of A stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $131.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,158,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,015. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.78. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.42 and a 52-week high of $136.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 57.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $358,609,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,684,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $318,047,000 after purchasing an additional 17,690 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,977,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $234,352,000 after purchasing an additional 210,462 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1,260.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,963,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,252,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $148,368,000 after acquiring an additional 123,818 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.40.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

