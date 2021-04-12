Insider Selling: Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Director Sells $196,969.00 in Stock

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $196,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,065,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,246,160.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

APLE stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $15.02. The company had a trading volume of 68,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,261. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.74 and its 200 day moving average is $12.77. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $16.06.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 2.45%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 6,126.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,168,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085,637 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29,416.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,562,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,898,000 after buying an additional 4,546,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,520,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 397.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,034,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 281.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,557,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on APLE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

