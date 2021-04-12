Insider Selling: Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Director Sells 2,087 Shares of Stock

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Director Brenda I. Morris sold 2,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $34,435.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,859. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ DLTH traded down $0.47 on Monday, hitting $15.89. 143,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,581. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.09 and a 200 day moving average of $13.74. Duluth Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $17.73. The company has a market capitalization of $469.52 million, a P/E ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). Duluth had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 10.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on DLTH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Duluth in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Duluth by 405.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Duluth by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

