Insider Selling: Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Major Shareholder Sells 21,750 Shares of Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) major shareholder Linda Stinson sold 21,750 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $65,902.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,702,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,187,893.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Linda Stinson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Elevate Credit alerts:

On Wednesday, April 7th, Linda Stinson sold 30,866 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $95,375.94.

On Monday, April 5th, Linda Stinson sold 76,953 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $242,401.95.

On Monday, March 29th, Linda Stinson sold 42,252 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $128,023.56.

On Friday, March 26th, Linda Stinson sold 217,615 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $676,782.65.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Linda Stinson sold 28,453 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total transaction of $106,983.28.

On Monday, March 22nd, Linda Stinson sold 43,174 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $171,400.78.

On Friday, March 19th, Linda Stinson sold 43,700 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total transaction of $182,666.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Linda Stinson sold 16,200 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $71,604.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Linda Stinson sold 19,931 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $89,689.50.

On Friday, March 12th, Linda Stinson sold 19,265 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $89,196.95.

Shares of NYSE:ELVT traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.92. The stock had a trading volume of 303,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,095. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $4.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.57 million, a PE ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 2.87.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.30). Elevate Credit had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The firm had revenue of $90.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.51 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ELVT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.62.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 42.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,695 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 29.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.