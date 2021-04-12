Insider Selling: Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) CMO Sells 3,623 Shares of Stock

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) CMO Kirk Chartier sold 3,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $123,254.46. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 134,337 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,144.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ENVA traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $34.38. 13,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,016. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Enova International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $41.06.

Get Enova International alerts:

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $263.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.32 million. Enova International had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

ENVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Enova International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Enova International from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Enova International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enova International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Enova International by 1,152.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 29,923 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International in the fourth quarter valued at $1,734,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Enova International by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 63,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 14,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Enova International by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.