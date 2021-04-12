Insider Selling: Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Sells 68,000 Shares of Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total value of $21,237,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 8,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.20, for a total transaction of $2,457,600.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total transaction of $21,129,640.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $16,540,875.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.21, for a total transaction of $15,818,062.50.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.14, for a total transaction of $16,151,625.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 50,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.79, for a total transaction of $14,739,500.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.21, for a total transaction of $16,211,812.50.

On Monday, March 15th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 45,758 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.72, for a total transaction of $12,479,121.76.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.57, for a total transaction of $1,753,562.50.

On Friday, March 12th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.69, for a total transaction of $11,934,377.50.

Facebook stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $311.54. The company had a trading volume of 10,856,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,613,586. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $280.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.83. The firm has a market cap of $887.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.34 and a 12-month high of $315.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.15.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Facebook by 56.6% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 332 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 2.6% during the first quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,414 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 0.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,308 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Facebook by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 10,410 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 15.2% during the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

