Insider Selling: Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Director Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $785,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 239,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,907,761.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NARI traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $113.94. The stock had a trading volume of 496,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,473. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.77. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.55 and a 12 month high of $127.42.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.49 million. Inari Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 144.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on NARI shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $85.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.86.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NARI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,063,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Inari Medical during the third quarter valued at about $198,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 947.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 52,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 300.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 23,536 shares during the last quarter. 17.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.