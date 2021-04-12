Insider Selling: Intouch Insight Ltd. (CVE:INX) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Intouch Insight Ltd. (CVE:INX) Director Rainer Paduch sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.79, for a total transaction of C$19,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 410,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$323,900.

Shares of INX traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$0.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.10, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.64. Intouch Insight Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.00.

Get Intouch Insight alerts:

About Intouch Insight

Intouch Insight Ltd. develops managed mobile software applications and software-as-a-service platforms, and delivers services for private businesses, governments, and regulators in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's software platforms include IntouchCapture, IntouchCheck, IntouchSurvey, and LiaCX that facilitate the development of data collection programs comprising event lead capture, customer satisfaction surveys, and mobile forms, checklist, and audits.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Intouch Insight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intouch Insight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.