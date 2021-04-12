Insider Selling: Intouch Insight Ltd. (CVE:INX) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Intouch Insight Ltd. (CVE:INX) Director Rainer Paduch sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.79, for a total transaction of C$19,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 410,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$323,900.
Shares of INX traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$0.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.10, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.64. Intouch Insight Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.00.
About Intouch Insight
