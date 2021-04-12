Insider Selling: Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) EVP Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.49, for a total transaction of $1,198,715.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 292,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,273,194.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lee Klarich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 10th, Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total value of $1,220,310.00.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Lee Klarich sold 2,539 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.42, for a total value of $998,893.38.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.91, for a total value of $1,284,185.00.

Shares of NYSE:PANW traded up $5.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $355.36. The stock had a trading volume of 51,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.11 and a 1-year high of $403.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of -112.75 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $341.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.25.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PANW. Wedbush raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $419.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $425.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 29,549 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $10,501,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $670,667,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

