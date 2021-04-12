Insider Selling: Rideshare Rental, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YAYO) CEO Sells 146,356 Shares of Stock

Rideshare Rental, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YAYO) CEO Ramy El-Batrawi sold 146,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $510,782.44.

Ramy El-Batrawi also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, April 6th, Ramy El-Batrawi sold 145,900 shares of Rideshare Rental stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $554,420.00.

Shares of Rideshare Rental stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.57. 243,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,061. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.90. Rideshare Rental, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Rideshare Rental Company Profile

Rideshare Rental, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in developing vehicle rental platform in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online peer-to-peer booking platform that rents standard passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard passenger vehicles to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing economy through the Rideshare Platform.

