Insider Selling: Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) Insider Sells 2,800 Shares of Stock

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.10, for a total value of C$11,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,656,300 shares in the company, valued at C$80,590,830.

Alan Douglas Brimacombe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 6,500 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.35, for a total value of C$28,275.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 4,600 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total value of C$19,090.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 1,800 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.80, for a total value of C$6,840.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 700 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.89, for a total value of C$2,723.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 5,400 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total value of C$22,680.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, Alan Douglas Brimacombe purchased 3,600 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,320.00.

On Thursday, February 18th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe purchased 27,800 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,470.00.

Shares of Rupert Resources stock traded down C$0.15 on Monday, reaching C$4.20. 26,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,567. Rupert Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.66 and a 52 week high of C$6.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a current ratio of 8.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$692.52 million and a P/E ratio of -84.00.

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, Eight Capital increased their price target on Rupert Resources from C$6.35 to C$7.25 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Rupert Resources Company Profile

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 300 square kilometers land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and the Gold Centre property, which is located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake mining division of Ontario.

