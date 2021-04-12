Insider Selling: Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) EVP Sells 82,070 Shares of Stock

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) EVP David J. Shirk sold 82,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $1,258,953.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 339,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,204,110.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Sabre stock traded down $0.50 on Monday, reaching $14.87. 245,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,158,136. Sabre Co. has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.27.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Sabre had a negative net margin of 48.78% and a negative return on equity of 105.75%. The business had revenue of $313.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SABR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Sabre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sabre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Sabre by 168.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Sabre by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Sabre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SABR shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Sabre in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Sabre from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

