Insider Selling: Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.25, for a total value of C$182,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,368,750.

TSE:SIS traded down C$0.11 on Monday, reaching C$18.00. 98,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,615. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.53. The firm has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 34.62. Savaria Co. has a 12 month low of C$10.68 and a 12 month high of C$19.03.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$90.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$92.21 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Savaria Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Savaria from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Savaria from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, March 26th. National Bank Financial cut Savaria from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on Savaria from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

