Insider Selling: Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH) Director Sells 21,000 Shares of Stock

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH) Director Rick T. Kusmirski sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.54, for a total transaction of C$11,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 349,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$188,460.

Rick T. Kusmirski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 8th, Rick T. Kusmirski sold 47,500 shares of Skyharbour Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.55, for a total transaction of C$25,897.00.

SYH traded down C$0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting C$0.51. 308,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,845. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.26. Skyharbour Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.14 and a 12-month high of C$0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.08 million and a P/E ratio of -23.18.

Skyharbour Resources Ltd., a uranium and thorium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. Its flagship project is the Moore Uranium project covering 35,705 hectare, located on the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin.

