Insider Selling: The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Vice Chairman Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,600,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE:EL traded up $1.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $303.40. The company had a trading volume of 26,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,357. The company has a fifty day moving average of $289.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.31 and a 12 month high of $302.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EL. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts recently commented on EL shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.55.
About The Estée Lauder Companies
The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
