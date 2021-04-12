Insider Selling: The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Vice Chairman Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,600,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded up $1.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $303.40. The company had a trading volume of 26,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,357. The company has a fifty day moving average of $289.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.31 and a 12 month high of $302.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EL. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on EL shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.55.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

