Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.86.

INSM has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Insmed in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Insmed from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Insmed from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

INSM opened at $31.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.99. Insmed has a 12-month low of $16.86 and a 12-month high of $45.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 2.43.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.33). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 79.58% and a negative net margin of 145.14%. The firm had revenue of $41.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. Insmed’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Insmed will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $398,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 150,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,009,246.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $114,504.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,857,952.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,562 shares of company stock worth $5,119,510 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Insmed by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 698,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,452,000 after buying an additional 26,977 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Insmed by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 8,318 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Insmed by 630.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 304,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,788,000 after buying an additional 262,874 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Insmed by 809.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 53,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Insmed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $361,000.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

