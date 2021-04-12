Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Major Shareholder Evan Wainhouse Davis Sells 20,000 Shares

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) major shareholder Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $185,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Evan Wainhouse Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 16,000 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $152,000.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 17,500 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $160,125.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 25,000 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $212,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 4,000 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $36,360.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 83,000 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $860,710.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Evan Wainhouse Davis sold 30,000 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $334,200.00.

Shares of INSE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.25. 75,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,419. The company has a market cap of $214.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.50. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $11.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.50.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $1.43. On average, analysts predict that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 19,287 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the period. 55.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming (SBG) products to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through three segments: SBG, Virtual Sports, and Acquired Businesses. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture for licensed betting offices, casinos, gaming hall operators, bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government-affiliated operators.

