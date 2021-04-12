InsurAce Reaches Market Capitalization of $60.48 Million (INSUR)

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One InsurAce coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.49 or 0.00012458 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, InsurAce has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar. InsurAce has a market capitalization of $60.48 million and $4.66 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get InsurAce alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00067251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.14 or 0.00277831 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004917 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.26 or 0.00713537 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,456.59 or 1.00494064 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $580.10 or 0.00964273 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00019076 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About InsurAce

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,070,036 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling InsurAce

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurAce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsurAce should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InsurAce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for InsurAce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InsurAce and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.