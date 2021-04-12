Insured Finance Reaches Market Cap of $11.02 Million (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Insured Finance has a market capitalization of $11.02 million and approximately $670,452.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insured Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00000871 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Insured Finance has traded down 8.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00067590 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.00 or 0.00280208 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $426.08 or 0.00710638 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,950.05 or 0.99988539 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $594.79 or 0.00992035 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00020248 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Insured Finance was first traded on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,113,792 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

