INT (INT) Price Hits $0.0387 on Exchanges

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One INT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0387 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, INT has traded 88.5% higher against the dollar. INT has a market cap of $17.41 million and $5.67 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get INT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00054737 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00020233 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00045844 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $408.05 or 0.00678929 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.06 or 0.00088281 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00035953 BTC.

INT Coin Profile

INT is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. The Reddit community for INT is https://reddit.com/r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INT’s official website is intchain.io . INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

INT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for INT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.