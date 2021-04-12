Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$180.25.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$192.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James set a C$180.00 price objective on Intact Financial and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$177.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Thursday.
Shares of IFC stock opened at C$158.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of C$22.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$150.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$146.94. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of C$123.78 and a 1-year high of C$159.59.
In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$149.75, for a total value of C$89,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$490,880.50.
About Intact Financial
Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.
