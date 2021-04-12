Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) COO Glenn Coleman Sells 12,500 Shares

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) COO Glenn Coleman sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,558 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Glenn Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Glenn Coleman sold 15,500 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $1,061,750.00.

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock traded down $0.68 on Monday, hitting $69.44. The stock had a trading volume of 259,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,957. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $42.12 and a 52-week high of $71.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.40.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $388.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.51 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%. Analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,368 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 17,573 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

