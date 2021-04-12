Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,806 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC stock traded down $3.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,769,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,306,102. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $265.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.64.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.