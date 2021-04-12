Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11,080.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,007,568 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 998,556 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 0.8% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Intel were worth $64,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush increased their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,651,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,306,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.40. The firm has a market cap of $267.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.23.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

