Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Investment Counsel Inc.

Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 3.2% of Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $2.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,595,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,306,102. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.06 and a 200-day moving average of $54.23. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $268.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 28.54%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.64.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

