Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 47.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,428 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 51,136 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $68.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $277.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.23. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.64.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.