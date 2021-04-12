IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (CVE:IGX) Senior Officer Acquires C$11,200.00 in Stock

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (CVE:IGX) Senior Officer André Godin bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 200,171 shares in the company, valued at C$112,095.76.

Shares of IntelGenx Technologies stock traded up C$0.08 on Monday, hitting C$0.65. 226,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,659. The stock has a market capitalization of C$72.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.32. IntelGenx Technologies Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.17 and a 1-year high of C$0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.41.

IntelGenx Technologies Company Profile

IntelGenx Technologies Corp., a drug delivery company, focuses on the development of novel oral thin film products for the pharmaceutical market. It offers RIZAPORT, an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan benzoate for the treatment of acute migraines. The company's products under development comprise INT0004/2006, an antidepressant; INT0046/2018 for adult use; INT0007/2006 for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; INT0008/2008 for migraine; INT0010/2006 for the treatment of neuropathic pain and nausea in cancer patients; INT0027/2011 to treat opioid dependence; INT0036/2013 for schizophrenia; and INT0043/2015 to treat Alzheimer's disease.

