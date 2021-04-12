IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (CVE:IGX) Senior Officer Acquires C$11,200.00 in Stock

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (CVE:IGX) Senior Officer André Godin bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 200,171 shares in the company, valued at C$112,095.76.
Shares of IntelGenx Technologies stock traded up C$0.08 on Monday, hitting C$0.65. 226,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,659. The stock has a market capitalization of C$72.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.32. IntelGenx Technologies Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.17 and a 1-year high of C$0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.41.
IntelGenx Technologies Company Profile
