Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.26. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.36.

ICE stock opened at $117.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $65.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $84.67 and a twelve month high of $119.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 253.5% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $695,765.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,831,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 9,066 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,012,400.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,567 shares in the company, valued at $23,290,676.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,236 shares of company stock worth $3,506,057 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.02%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

