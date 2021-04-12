International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up approximately 0.6% of HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 184.7% during the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after buying an additional 31,689 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 38,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.77.

Shares of IBM stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $134.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,384,368. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.32. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $137.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

