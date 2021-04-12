Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 13,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 38,697 shares.The stock last traded at $14.44 and had previously closed at $14.76.

A number of research firms recently commented on IVA. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Inventiva in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Inventiva in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inventiva presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Get Inventiva alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.03.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inventiva in the third quarter worth about $351,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Inventiva in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Inventiva in the third quarter worth about $2,841,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Inventiva in the third quarter worth about $39,000.

Inventiva Company Profile (NYSE:IVA)

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Inventiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.