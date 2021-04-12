Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 13,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 38,697 shares.The stock last traded at $14.44 and had previously closed at $14.76.
A number of research firms recently commented on IVA. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Inventiva in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Inventiva in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inventiva presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.03.
Inventiva Company Profile (NYSE:IVA)
Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.
