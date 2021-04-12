Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a growth of 12,100.0% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000.

NASDAQ BSMQ traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $25.84. 1,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,363. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.82. Invesco BulletShares has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.027 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%.

