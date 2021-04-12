Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,449 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 7.57% of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF worth $27,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTF. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PTF opened at $148.29 on Monday. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $68.19 and a 1 year high of $175.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.51.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

