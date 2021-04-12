Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 222.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,768 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 328,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 61,746 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 145,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 117,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,214,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000.

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $15.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.94. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

