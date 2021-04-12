Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Bought by Parkside Advisors LLC

Parkside Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 745,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,608 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF comprises 3.9% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Parkside Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $11,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 121.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $15.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.94. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

