Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Monument Capital Management’s 6th Largest Position

Monument Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 3.5% of Monument Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Capital Trust Co increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 6,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $336.32 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $198.75 and a twelve month high of $338.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $318.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.