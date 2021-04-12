Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Flagship Private Wealth LLC

Flagship Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 4.1% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $337.11 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $318.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.53. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $198.75 and a 52-week high of $338.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

