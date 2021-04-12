Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 41.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 36,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,626,000. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $145.06. The stock had a trading volume of 23,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,715. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $87.00 and a 1 year high of $145.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.54.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.