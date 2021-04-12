InvestDigital 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $223,115.00 (IDT)

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 12th. Over the last seven days, InvestDigital has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. One InvestDigital coin can currently be bought for about $0.0213 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. InvestDigital has a total market cap of $2.50 million and approximately $223,115.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

InvestDigital Coin Profile

InvestDigital (IDT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 13th, 2018. InvestDigital’s total supply is 798,135,008 coins and its circulating supply is 117,451,802 coins. InvestDigital’s official website is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

InvestDigital Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestDigital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InvestDigital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InvestDigital using one of the exchanges listed above.

