Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 12th (BABA, CJREF, CSSE, HZO, MTX, MTYFF, ONEW, PRG, QUISF, RHUHF)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, April 12th:

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $350.00 to $330.00.

Get Alibaba Group Holding Limited alerts:

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target cut by CLSA from $351.00 to $320.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF)

had its price target boosted by CIBC from $6.25 to $7.25. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $5.00 to $6.50. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $48.00.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its target price increased by Truist from $52.00 to $54.00.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €191.00 ($224.71) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from $63.00 to $64.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) had its target price raised by Truist from $40.00 to $48.00.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) had its price target cut by Truist from $65.00 to $58.00.

Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from $1.90 to $2.50. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from $41.00 to $44.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $28.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) had its price target trimmed by Aegis from $45.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $19.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its price target increased by Chardan Capital from $60.00 to $67.50.

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Holding Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group Holding Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.