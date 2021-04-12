Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 12th (BABA, CJREF, CSSE, HZO, MTX, MTYFF, ONEW, PRG, QUISF, RHUHF)

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2021


Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, April 12th:

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $350.00 to $330.00.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target cut by CLSA from $351.00 to $320.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from $6.25 to $7.25. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $5.00 to $6.50. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $48.00.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its target price increased by Truist from $52.00 to $54.00.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €191.00 ($224.71) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from $63.00 to $64.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) had its target price raised by Truist from $40.00 to $48.00.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) had its price target cut by Truist from $65.00 to $58.00.

Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from $1.90 to $2.50. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from $41.00 to $44.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $28.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) had its price target trimmed by Aegis from $45.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $19.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its price target increased by Chardan Capital from $60.00 to $67.50.

