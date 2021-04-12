Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for ASML (ASML)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ASML (EPA: ASML):

4/7/2021 – ASML was given a new €590.00 ($694.12) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – ASML was given a new €518.00 ($609.41) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – ASML was given a new €518.00 ($609.41) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – ASML was given a new €528.00 ($621.18) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – ASML was given a new €540.00 ($635.29) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – ASML was given a new €534.00 ($628.24) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – ASML was given a new €534.00 ($628.24) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – ASML was given a new €540.00 ($635.29) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – ASML was given a new €528.00 ($621.18) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – ASML was given a new €540.00 ($635.29) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – ASML was given a new €528.00 ($621.18) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

