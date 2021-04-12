Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Apollo Global Management (APO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Apollo Global Management (NYSE: APO):

4/9/2021 – Apollo Global Management had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $49.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Apollo Global Management was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Apollo Global Management LLC provides alternative asset manager services. It operates primarily in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo Global Management LLC is based in New York, United States. “

4/2/2021 – Apollo Global Management was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Apollo Global Management LLC provides alternative asset manager services. It operates primarily in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo Global Management LLC is based in New York, United States. “

3/30/2021 – Apollo Global Management was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Apollo Global Management LLC provides alternative asset manager services. It operates primarily in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo Global Management LLC is based in New York, United States. “

3/22/2021 – Apollo Global Management was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $53.00.

3/22/2021 – Apollo Global Management was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/18/2021 – Apollo Global Management was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/12/2021 – Apollo Global Management was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Apollo Global Management LLC provides alternative asset manager services. It operates primarily in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo Global Management LLC is based in New York, United States. “

3/9/2021 – Apollo Global Management had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $58.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Apollo Global Management was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $51.00.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $47.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of -55.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.51 and a 200-day moving average of $46.58. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.66 and a 52-week high of $55.38.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.07 million. Apollo Global Management’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 88.56%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Joshua Harris sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $68,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.22 per share, with a total value of $47,220,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,313,928 shares of company stock valued at $67,269,864. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 118.1% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $984,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

