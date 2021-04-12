Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Daimler (DDAIF)

Daimler (OTCMKTS: DDAIF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 4/9/2021 – Daimler had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 3/30/2021 – Daimler had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 3/29/2021 – Daimler had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 3/22/2021 – Daimler had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 3/3/2021 – Daimler had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.
- 2/23/2021 – Daimler had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.
- 2/19/2021 – Daimler had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 2/19/2021 – Daimler had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 2/19/2021 – Daimler had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.
- 2/19/2021 – Daimler had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 2/17/2021 – Daimler had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.
- 2/12/2021 – Daimler had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
OTCMKTS DDAIF traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.50. 32,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $95.75 billion, a PE ratio of 526.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.30. Daimler AG has a 52 week low of $28.42 and a 52 week high of $91.35.
Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $55.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.99 billion. Daimler had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 0.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Daimler AG will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.
